FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurance wholesaler AmWINS in $1.3 bln recapitalization deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 17, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Insurance wholesaler AmWINS in $1.3 bln recapitalization deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - AmWINS Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in the United States by premiums placed, said it reached an agreement with private equity company New Mountain Capital for a $1.3 billion recapitalization.

The deal will end AmWINS’ relationship with buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners LLC, which had bought a majority stake in the company in 2005.

Last month, Reuters had reported that Parthenon and AmWINS management, who jointly own the company, were looking for buyers and expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion.

Alok Singh, Managing Director of New Mountain, said the firm was in talks with AmWINS’ management for over a year.

Employee shareholders will continue to own more than 30 percent of the company’s equity, which is valued at over $160 million, after the recapitalization, the company said in a statement.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, which withdrew a proposed initial public offering in 2007, has grown aggressively through acquisitions and currently handles over $7 billion in annual premiums.

Financial Technology Partners, Goldman Sachs and Willis Capital Markets & Advisory acted as financial advisers to AmWINS. Credit Suisse and Macquarie Capital advised New Mountain.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.