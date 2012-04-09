FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says sues Amylin, urges sale
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

Icahn says sues Amylin, urges sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn said on Monday he has sued Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc to obtain more time to nominate a slate of directors he hopes will push the maker of diabetes drugs to put itself up for sale.

Icahn, whose 8.9 percent stake has made him the company’s third-largest shareholder, has faulted Amylin for failing to acknowledge media reports that it had rejected a roughly $3.5 billion takeover bid by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

The lawsuit was filed in Delaware, Icahn said. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

Amylin shares were down 49 cents, or 2 percent, at $23.63, at midday.

