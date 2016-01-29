FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA Holdings orders three Airbus A380 super jumbos
January 29, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA Holdings orders three Airbus A380 super jumbos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings said on Friday it will buy three Airbus A380 aircraft worth a combined $1.3 billion, reviving the European aircraft builder’s long-held ambition to introduce its superjumbo to Japan.

ANA, Japan’s biggest carrier, said in a press release that it will take delivery of the first A380 in 2018. The planes will carry tourists between Tokyo and Hawaii and are part of a strategy to expand seat capacity on international routes by half over the next five years, the airline said.

The order comes after ANA won approval from Airbus for a restructuring plan for failed budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc. Airbus is Skymark’s second-biggest creditor. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Miral Fahmy)

