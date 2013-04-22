FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing begins fixing Dreamliners, starts on five ANA 787s
April 22, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Boeing begins fixing Dreamliners, starts on five ANA 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Monday began installing reinforced lithium ion batteries on five grounded 787 jets owned by launch customer All Nippon Airways, starting a process that should make the first commercial Dreamliners ready to fly again in about a week.

Teams of Boeing engineers are working at four airports in Japan, including Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita hubs, where the Dreamliners have been parked since regulators in the United States and elsewhere ordered all 50 planes out of the skies in mid-January after batteries on two of them overheated.

Owning 17 of those aircraft, ANA is the world’s biggest operator of the carbon-composite aircraft. After ANA, the biggest 787 operator is local rival Japan Airlines Co with seven jets, followed by United Continental Holdings Inc’s United Airlines and Air India with six each.

