TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s All Nippon Airways said on Friday it would buy 11 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for about 254.7 billion yen ($3.3 billion).

The planes will be delivered between 2018 and 2021, the airline said.

ANA is a launch customer for the 787, the world’s first passenger jet built mainly from lightweight carbon fibre.