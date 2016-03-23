FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's ANA suspends Brussels flights through end-March after attacks
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 23, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Japan's ANA suspends Brussels flights through end-March after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s top carrier ANA Holdings said it would suspend regular flights to Brussels from Thursday through the end of March after militant attacks in the Belgian capital.

ANA said it operates daily flights between Japan’s Narita and Brussels, adding that it had not yet decided whether to resume flights from April.

U.S. airlines including Delta, United and American have also cancelled flights after the attacks that included two deadly blasts in a departure area of Brussels’ airport at Zaventem. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.