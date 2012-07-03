FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANA says to raise up to $2.7 bln in public share offering
July 3, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

ANA says to raise up to $2.7 bln in public share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co said on Tuesday it will raise up to 211 billion yen ($2.7 billion) through a public share offering, a move that could lead to a dilution of about 28 percent in its shares.

The Japanese carrier said it will buy new planes including Boeing 787s and bolster its finances with the proceeds. It has hired Nomura Securities and the Japan securities arms of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs among underwriters to handle the offering.

Up to one billion new common shares will be issued, including overallotment.

