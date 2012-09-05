FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANA aborts Boeing Dreamliner flight after pump leak
September 5, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

ANA aborts Boeing Dreamliner flight after pump leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s All Nippon Airways , the launch customer for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, aborted a domestic flight of the new jet taxiing to the runaway on Wednesday due to a leaking hydraulic pump, the carrier said.

Public broadcaster NHK showed images of white smoke spewing from the back of the aircraft.

The jet, due to fly from Okayama, western Japan, to Tokyo, returned to the terminal building and let off its 88 passengers, who were unharmed, ANA spokeswoman Masumi Oguchi said.

The aircraft has been taken out of service until further inspection, she added.

