UPDATE 1-ANA aborts Boeing Dreamliner take-off after pump leak

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s All Nippon Airways , the launch customer for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, said on Wednesday it had aborted the take-off of one of the new jets after a leaking hydraulic pump forced the taxiing aircraft to return to the terminal.

Public broadcaster NHK showed images of white smoke spewing from the back of the aircraft, which was due to fly to Tokyo from Okayama, western Japan.

None of the 88 passengers on board were hurt in the incident, ANA spokeswoman Masumi Oguchi said. The aircraft has been taken out of service awaiting inspection of pumps used in the wings and other parts of the plane, she added.

Boeing is competing with European rival Airbus to equip the world’s airlines. The U.S. planemaker says the 787 will give airlines a 20 percent fuel saving compared with its predecessor, the 767.

The jet also boasts higher cabin pressure aimed at reducing jet lag, state-of-the-art lighting and the largest windows of any airliner in service.

Boeing officials in Tokyo were not immediately available to comment on the 787’s aborted take-off.

Wednesday’s incident comes after ANA, which has ordered 55 Dreamliners, grounded five of the jets in July after tests revealed a risk of engine corrosion. The 787s returned to service after the airline fitted new parts. In November, soon after taking delivery of the first of the $194 million planes, the carrier reported a landing gear problem.