ANA prices share sale at 184 yen to raise $2.2 bln

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways said on Wednesday it has set a price of 184 yen per share for its public offering in a move that could net the firm as much as 175.1 billion yen ($2.2 billion) as it rushes to shore up its finances and to buy new planes.

The price represents a 4.2 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 192 yen.

ANA announced the fund-raising plan on July 3, aiming to raise up to 211 billion yen as it faces a resurgent rival in Japan Airlines and increased competition from budget airlines. ($1 = 78.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka)