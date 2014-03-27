ANA orders 70 new planes, including 20 Boeing 777-9Xs

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s ANA said it will buy 20 Boeing 777-9X jets as part of a 1.7 trillion yen ($16.62 billion) order of 70 planes, a relief for the U.S. planemaker which lost a major order from Japan Airlines to arch-rival Airbus last year.

ANA’s planned orders include six Boeing 777 aircraft and 14 medium-sized Boeing 787-9 aircraft, as well as 30 Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets.

JAL’s multi-billion dollar order of long-haul jets from Airbus rather than Boeing was a break from decades of tradition. Boeing holds more than 80 percent of Japan’s commercial aviation market. ($1 = 102.3100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)