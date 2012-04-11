ANA to resume flights to Myanmar, 1st time in 12 years

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co, Japan’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, will resume regular flights to Myanmar for the first time in 12 years, President Shinichiro Ito said on Wednesday.

“We are making preparations to be able to start the flights as soon as possible,” Ito told a regular news conference.

Ito said Myanmar could become an important market given its population of more than 60 million and abundance of Buddhist relics that could attract Japanese tourists. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)