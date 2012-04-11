FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANA to resume flights to Myanmar, 1st time in 12 years
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 11, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 6 years ago

ANA to resume flights to Myanmar, 1st time in 12 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co, Japan’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, will resume regular flights to Myanmar for the first time in 12 years, President Shinichiro Ito said on Wednesday.

“We are making preparations to be able to start the flights as soon as possible,” Ito told a regular news conference.

Ito said Myanmar could become an important market given its population of more than 60 million and abundance of Buddhist relics that could attract Japanese tourists. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.