Japan's ANA says it will stick to plan for daily flights to Mexico

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest airline, said on Friday it will stick with a plan to begin daily flights to Mexico next month despite concern that possible tariffs on Mexican exports suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump could dampen Japanese investment in that country.

"We will keep a watch on President Trump's policies going forward," Yuji Hirako, ANA's chief financial officer, said at a press briefing in Tokyo after the carrier released its earnings results for the three months ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)