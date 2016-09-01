FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Japanese airline ANA will modify 100 Rolls engines on 787s
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
September 1, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Japanese airline ANA will modify 100 Rolls engines on 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to show ANA will modify, not replace, engines)

SEATTLE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline, said on Wednesday it will modify all 100 Rolls-Royce engines on its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners following three engine failures this year caused by corrosion and cracking of turbine blades.

ANA, the world's largest 787 operator, said all 50 of its 787s will be fitted with new blades, a process that could take up to three years. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)

