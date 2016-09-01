(Corrects throughout to show ANA will modify, not replace, engines)
SEATTLE Aug 31 ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline, said on Wednesday it will modify all 100 Rolls-Royce engines on its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners following three engine failures this year caused by corrosion and cracking of turbine blades.
ANA, the world's largest 787 operator, said all 50 of its 787s will be fitted with new blades, a process that could take up to three years. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Leslie Adler)
