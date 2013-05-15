FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

JC Flowers buys British debt collection business from AnaCap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Business has 7.7 bln stg assets under management

* Consideration reported to be 800 mln stg including debt

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm AnaCap said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell British consumer debt collector Cabot Credit Management (CCM) to U.S. investment firm JC Flowers.

JC Flowers, headed by investment manager Christopher Flowers, has been actively looking for investments in the British financial services industry, having established a small UK banking business through its acquisition of the Kent Reliance building society two years ago.

It recently submitted a bid proposal for the 315 ‘Rainbow’ branches being sold by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Financial details for the Cabot deal were not disclosed but the Financial Times had reported the price would be around 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) including debt.

CCM, formed through the merger of Apex Credit Management and Cabot Financial in 2011, has 7.7 billion pounds of assets under management covering more than 3.5 million customer accounts. Last year, it grew its annual earnings by 23 percent to 111 million pounds.

