Anacor's nail infection drug achieves cure rate of 9.1 pct in trial
February 28, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Anacor's nail infection drug achieves cure rate of 9.1 pct in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anacor Pharmaceuticals’ said its experimental drug to treat a fungal infection of the nail achieved a cure rate of 9.1 percent in the second of two late-stage trials.

Only 1.5 percent of the patients on the placebo achieved the same milestone.

An earlier late-stage study had achieved a complete cure rate of 6.5 percent.

Tavaborole was safe and well-tolerated, the company said, adding that there were no serious adverse events related to the drug.

Anacor said it was on track to file a marketing application with the U.S. health regulator by the middle of the year.

Anacor’s shares had fallen in January to their lowest in 18 months after it reported data from the first trial as the numbers were seen to be trailing those of a competing drug from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Anacor shares closed at $3.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
