FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko has beefed up security in Algeria -CEO
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Anadarko has beefed up security in Algeria -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday said it has stepped up security at its facilities in Algeria following a deadly gas plant siege by Islamist militants in January.

“As I‘m sure you can expect, we have taken appropriate actions with Sonatrach and with the Algerian government to enhance security for people and our facility,” Anadarko CEO Al Walker told analysts on a conference call.

Walker declined to provide additional details, but said his company remained committed to Algeria. Sonatrach is Algeria’s state-owned oil company.

At least 80 people were killed in a bloody showdown between Algerian security forces and armed hostage takers in the In Amenas gas field located in the Sahara desert.

Anadarko and its partners are currently producing oil from its Hassi Berkine South and Ourhoud projects in the Sahara. At its El Merk development, sales volumes are expected to increase steadily throughout 2013, Walker said.

Anadarko on Monday reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded analysts expectations, helped by an 8 percent increase in oil and gas production, lower expenses and better gas price realizations, analysts said.

Shares of Anadarko rose $1.50, or nearly 2 percent, to $82 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.