Anadarko sees 2012 higher capex

March 12 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday forecast its total capital expenditures for the year will rise as much as 13 percent while oil and gas output will rise as much as 5 percent.

Anadarko, based in Houston, said total spending will be $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion, compared with $6.1 billion in 2011.

Oil and gas production for the year will range from 256 million to 260 million barrels of oil equivalent, up from 248 million in 2011, the company said in a news release ahead of its analyst meeting.