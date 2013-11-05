FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September floods keep some Anadarko wells offline
November 5, 2013

September floods keep some Anadarko wells offline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday that 250 of its wells in the Wattenberg area in northeastern Colorado are still shut in following heavy flooding in September.

“The flood set us back a couple of months and we are still feeling the impact,” Chuck Meloy, head of Anadarko’s U.S. onshore exploration and production business, told analysts on a conference call. “But this will pass.”

Anadarko, which said in October that the floods would cut into its output from Wattenberg, has more than 5,800 wells in that area.

