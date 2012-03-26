FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko busy again in Gulf of Mexico
March 26, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 6 years ago

Anadarko busy again in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 26 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp plans to drill six to eight exploration and appraisal wells in the Gulf of Mexico this year, a plan that marks a full recovery from disruption stemming from the government’s 2010 drilling moratorium.

“We’re at the place we were pre-moratorium levels,” Jim Hackett, Anadarko’s chief executive officer told the Howard Weil energy conference. “We still have a very strong competitive position here.”

The U.S. government imposed a six-month drilling moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico following BP Plc’s Macondo oil spill disaster. New regulations slowed the permitting process to a crawl, but now drilling activity is rebounding.

Planned activity in the Gulf in 2012 includes two wells at Anadarko’s Lucius prospect and one at its Spartacus field.

