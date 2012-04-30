UPDATE 1-Anadarko 1st-quarter profit up more than expected

April 30 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp, a leading U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company, earned a larger-than-expected quarterly profit as it increased output of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, and its shares rose 1 percent.

First-quarter oil-equivalent sales volumes rose by 14,000 barrels per day on the year-ago quarter to 704,000 bpd. This was driven by an increase in its liquids volumes to 301,000 bpd and three-quarters of that was crude oil.

Weak U.S. natural gas prices have led E&P companies, once largely focused on gas, to scramble to produce more liquids.

Anadarko’s first-quarter profit rose to $2.16 billion, or $4.28 per share, from $216 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $3.45 billion, ahead of the average estimate of $3.41 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The profits included items totaling $1.68 billion, or $3.36 per share, that analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company said. Excluding that left a profit of 92 cents per share, whereas analysts had been expecting 83 cents per share.

The extra money came from the resolution of an Algerian tax dispute that also resulted in amended contract terms that will add 1.6 million barrels of additional oil volumes this year.

“This is reflected in our increased sales-volumes guidance range of 258 (million) to 262 million (barrels), with no corresponding increase in capital,” Chief Executive Jim Hackett said.

The Houston-based company said last month that total capital expenditures this year would be between $6.6 billion and $6.9 billion, compared with $6.1 billion in 2011.

Anadarko shares rose more than 1 percent to $74 per share in after-hours trading.