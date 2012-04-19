Anadarko says Utica well results 'encouraging'

April 19 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday results from its first wells in Ohio’s Utica shale were “encouraging,” with one well producing 9,500 barrels of light-gravity crude oil in its first 20 days.

Two other wells produced a combined 20,000 barrels of light-gravity crude and 37 million cubic feet of liquids-rich natural gas in just under two months, the company said.

“Though it is very early in our exploration program, the strong initial results are encouraging,” said Bob Daniels, Anadarko’s head of exploration.