FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko says Utica well results 'encouraging'
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Anadarko says Utica well results 'encouraging'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday results from its first wells in Ohio’s Utica shale were “encouraging,” with one well producing 9,500 barrels of light-gravity crude oil in its first 20 days.

Two other wells produced a combined 20,000 barrels of light-gravity crude and 37 million cubic feet of liquids-rich natural gas in just under two months, the company said.

“Though it is very early in our exploration program, the strong initial results are encouraging,” said Bob Daniels, Anadarko’s head of exploration.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.