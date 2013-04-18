FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko strikes gas offshore Mozambique
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

Anadarko strikes gas offshore Mozambique

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it discovered a large new natural gas accumulation in a well in the gas-rich Rovuma basin off the coast of Mozambique.

The African country’s gas blocks have become hot property after Anadarko and Italy’s Eni made discoveries of about 150 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, enough to supply the world’s biggest LNG importer, Japan, for 35 years.

The Orca-1 discovery well, which was drilled to a total depth of about 16,391 feet, encountered about 58 meters, or 190 net feet, of natural gas pay, a measure of the thickness of a reservoir that can produce hydrocarbons.

“Discovering another large, distinct and separate natural gas accumulation in the offshore Area 1 continues our outstanding exploration success offshore Mozambique,” said Bob Daniels, senior vice president of the company’s global exploration unit.

Anadarko and India’s Videocon Industries in March launched a sale of a 20 percent stake in the Anadarko-led Area 1 prospect that may fetch $4.5 billion.

Anadarko holds 36.5 percent of the block and operates it, while India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and a unit of Videocon Industries hold 10 percent each.

