Anadarko says to monetize up to $3 bln of assets in 2016
March 1, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Anadarko says to monetize up to $3 bln of assets in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it plans to monetize up to $3 billion of assets this year amid a slump in crude oil prices.

The U.S. oil company has already closed or signed agreements to monetize about $1.3 billion of assets this year, it said last week.

Anadarko also said on Tuesday that it expected 2016 capital expenditures to range between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
