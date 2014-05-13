FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko raises dividend by 50 percent
May 13, 2014

Anadarko raises dividend by 50 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp boosted its quarterly dividend by 50 percent on Tuesday, its second increase in less than a year.

The oil and natural gas producer will pay a dividend of 27 cents on June 25 to shareholders of record by June 11.

Anadarko previously increased its dividend last August.

Shares of Anadarko rose 0.6 percent to $101.45 in after-hours trading. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock has gained 27 percent so far this year.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve OLrflofsky

