FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko not interested in selling down Mozambique stake -CEO
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Anadarko not interested in selling down Mozambique stake -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp has no interest in selling down its stake in its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Houston company’s desire to sell some of its interest in the project “approaches zero,” CEO Al Walker told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.

Anadarko has a 26.5 percent stake in the Area 1 license in the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.

Reporting by Anna Driver

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.