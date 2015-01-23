Anadarko finalizes Tronox settlement - filing

HOUSTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has finalized its $5 billion settlement with Tronox Ltd, ending a long-running legal saga related to environmental clean-up costs.

The agreement was originally struck in April, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The agreement resolves a long-running lawsuit against the Kerr-McGee energy and chemical company, which Anadarko bought in 2006. The case was brought by a trust representing the U.S. government, 11 state governments, Indian tribes and individuals. (Reporting by Anna Driver)