UPDATE 1-Explosion rocks Anadarko Texas natgas plant, 2 hurt
December 3, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Explosion rocks Anadarko Texas natgas plant, 2 hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on plant, share price)

HOUSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire rocked the Ramsey natural gas plant in West Texas on Thursday, injuring at least two people and prompting evacuations, according to a company official and media reports.

Online video images showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the plant in Orla, Texas, owned by Western Gas Partners LP, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The fire was contained and natural gas feeds were shut off, Anadarko said.

Anadarko’s master limited partnership (MLP), Western Gas Partners LP acquired the plant as part of its $1.5 billion deal for Nuevo Midstream LLC in 2014.

At the time, the plant included a 300 million cubic feet per day of cryogenic processing complex, with an additional 400 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity that was scheduled to be in service in 2015.

Units of Western Gas Partners and shares of its sister company, Western Gas Equity Partners, were both down more than 3 percent. (Reporting By Anna Driver and Terry Wade)

