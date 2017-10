March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it has discovered a large amount of oil at its Shenandoah-2 well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

“The successful Shenandoah-2 well marks one of Anadarko’s largest oil discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico,” Bob Daniels, Anadarko’s head of exploration, said in a statement.

Shares of Houston-based Anadarko rose 1.4 percent to $84.50 in post-market trading.