FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Anadarko makes large oil find in Gulf of Mexico
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Anadarko makes large oil find in Gulf of Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seen as “potentially giant” project

* Shares rise 1.4 percent post market

March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it has discovered a large amount of oil at its Shenandoah-2 well in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Anadarko has a large and active portfolio of deepwater oil and gas prospects in places including the Gulf of Mexico and Africa.

“The successful Shenandoah-2 well marks one of Anadarko’s largest oil discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico,” Bob Daniels, Anadarko’s head of exploration, said in a statement.

Log and pressure data from the appraisal well indicate excellent-quality reservoir and fluid properties and more drilling will be done to advance this “potentially giant project,” Daniels said.

The well, located in Walker Ridge block 51, was drilled to a total depth of about 31,405 feet in about 5,800 feet of water.

Anadarko is the operator at Shenandoah with a 30 percent interest in the prospect. ConocoPhillips also holds a 30 percent interest, Cobalt International Energy LP has a 20 percent interest and Marathon Oil Corp and Venari Resources LLC each have a 10 percent stake.

Shares of Houston-based Anadarko rose 1.4 percent to $84.50 in post-market trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.