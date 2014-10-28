FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anadarko quarterly profit up on asset sales, higher output
October 28, 2014

Anadarko quarterly profit up on asset sales, higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. independent oil and gas company Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Tuesday that was lifted by higher output and asset sale proceeds.

Third-quarter profit for the Houston company was $1.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, compared with $182 million, or 36 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas production rose to 849,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 775,000 last year. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
