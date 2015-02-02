FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Anadarko quarterly loss narrows, misses Street estimates
February 2, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Anadarko quarterly loss narrows, misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds estimate, share price)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations, as fallout from the collapse in crude oil prices offset a 6.0 percent increase in output.

Anadarko’s net loss in the quarter was $395 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $770 million or $1.53 per share. In the year-ago quarter, Anadarko had an item related to the Tronox lawsuit over environment cleanups, which was finally settled for $5 billion this month.

Adjusting for items including $346 million to write down the value of certain assets, Anadarko had a profit 37 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of xx cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

The average price Anadarko received for a barrel of crude was $71.67 in the fourth quarter, a drop of 28 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Anadarko’s oil and gas output in the quarter rose 6 percent to average 854,000 barrels oil equivalent per day, the Houston-based company said.

Shares of Anadarko slipped to $82.11 in after-hours trading, down from a New York Stock Exchange close of $82.77.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
