Anadarko Petroleum quarterly profit lower

July 28 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp, an oil and natural gas company with shale properties in Colorado and offshore assets in Africa, on Tuesday reported a drop in profit as lower crude oil prices took a toll on results.

The Houston company had a quarterly profit of $61 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $227 million, or 45 cents a share in the same period a year earlier.

Anadarko’s daily sales volume of oil and natural gas was about flat compared with a year earlier at 846,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).