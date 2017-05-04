Anadarko hit with securities lawsuit over Colorado explosion

Anadarko Petroleum Corp has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of failing to disclose safety risks ahead of a fatal home explosion in Colorado that has been linked to one of the company's wells.

Filed on Wednesday in Houston federal court, the lawsuit said the oil and gas company assured shareholders in a recent annual report that it was in "material compliance" with safety regulations, when allegedly inadequate maintenance and safety protocols left it at risk of an accident.

