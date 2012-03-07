FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil leading race for Anadarko's Brazilian assets-FT
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 1:36 AM / in 6 years

Statoil leading race for Anadarko's Brazilian assets-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil is the front runner to buy the Brazilian business of oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp for about $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The state-controlled energy group is in the lead to buy the assets, ahead of France’s Total and Denmark’s Maersk Oil, which had also been in the running, the FT said.

Anadarko may also choose to include some small assets from other units in the sale, according to the newspaper.

Statoil has in the past acquired assets in Brazil from Anadarko. Statoil has seven exploration licenses there, including one in the vast Peregrino heavy-oil field, the FT said.

Anadarko appointed Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Scotia Waterous in September to run the Brazilian sale, the newspaper said.

Statoil declined to comment, while Anadarko could not be reached for comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.