UPDATE 1-Anadarko's offshore Mozambique well finds gas
April 4, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Anadarko's offshore Mozambique well finds gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said an offshore appraisal well in Mozambique has found a natural gas reservoir, making it the U.S. oil and gas producer’s ninth successful well in the area.

The Barquentine-4 well, located in offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, encountered about 525 net feet (160 meters) of natural gas pay - a measure of the reservoir’s thickness.

The Barquentine-4 well, located in offshore Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, encountered about 525 net feet (160 meters) of natural gas pay - a measure of the reservoir's thickness.

Anadarko is the operator of the 2.6-million-acre Offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent working interest. Co-owners include Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1, Limited (20 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V.

