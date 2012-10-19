UPDATE 1-Bids for Anadolu Efes $500 mln bond at $6.5 bln-bankers

(Rewrites first paragraph, adds quotes, details and background)

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Anadolu Efes has attracted bids of around $6.5 billion so far for its $500 million, 10-year dollar-denominated bond, bankers said on Friday, underscoring the current appeal of some corporate debt over sovereigns.

Anadolu Efes, a brewer whose brands include Efes Pilsen, Mariachi, Gusta and Marmara, is offering yields lower than the Turkish Treasury gets for similar maturity bonds.

“Foreigners now are willing for lower yields for strong corporates with diversified portfolios. This demand will continue in new eurobond issues,” said Garanti Securities strategist Tufan Comert.

Bankers with knowledge of the issuance said earlier that the final price guidance for the issuance was at U.S. Treasuries plus 175 basis points.

“The yield in the Anadolu Efes issue is around 3.55 percent and in Turkish Treasury issues it is around 3.60 to 3.65 (percent). For a very long time we have not seen corporates get ahead of the treasury,” Comert added.

The Treasury in February made a tap issue of $1 billion of its 6.25 percent Sept. 26, 2022 dollar-denominated bond with a yield of 5.75 percent. By 1342 GMT the paper was traded at 3.60 percent or U.S. Treasuries plus 186 basis points on Friday.

Turkey’s Akbank earlier this month sold a $500 million 10-year bond at 340 basis points over mid-swaps at a yield of 5.129 percent. Garanti Bank’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond was traded at 4.60 percent.

The initial price guidance for Anadolu Efes was U.S. Treasuries plus 225 basis points, bankers said earlier on Friday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS were mandated for the sale and books were closed on Friday.

“It’s positive for Anadolu Efes that it borrowed cheaper. Anadolu Efes will finance its investments cheaper with this issuance and this will impact its net profit positively,” said Is Investment analyst Esra Suner. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer; Editing by David Holmes)