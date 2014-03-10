FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Anadolu Efes 2013 net profit 2.61 bln lira
March 10, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Anadolu Efes 2013 net profit 2.61 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes said its net profit surged to 2.61 billion lira ($1.2 billion) last year from 609.8 million a year earlier, reflecting the consolidation of Coca Cola Icecek within the group.

Its sales rose 113 percent to 9.2 billion lira in 2013, although its beer sales volume fell to 7.4 million hectoliters from 8.6 mhl, due to contraction in Turkish and Russian markets.

Calculated with the consolidation of Coca Cola sales, 2012 sales of the group would be 8.9 billion lira in 2012.

Anadoldu Efes expects beer sales volume to drop by low-single-digits in 2014, but sees higher revenues due to price hikes, said Chief Executive Officer Damien Gammell.

$1 = 2.2055 Turkish liras Reporting by Ece Toksabay

