Anadolu Efes unit EBI to buy MEB shares from EBRD
January 18, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Anadolu Efes unit EBI to buy MEB shares from EBRD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes said its Efes Breweries International unit has bought an 8.76 percent stake in CJSC Efes Brewery (MEB) - a Russian unit of Anadolu Efes, from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Anadolu Efes also said on Friday it had signed a loan agreement with EBRD to pay for the transaction.

According to the agreement, EBI will get a $43 million seven-year loan with an interest rate of Libor plus 2.5 percentage points for the first two years, falling to Libor plus 2 points for the last five years.

EBI will own 99.7 percent of MEB’s shares after the deal. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Dan Lalor)

