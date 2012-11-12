FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Ananda Development launches up to $213 mln IPO-terms
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Thailand's Ananda Development launches up to $213 mln IPO-terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ananda Development, a Thai real estate developer focusing on housing near Bangkok’s subway system, launched an up to $213 million initial public offering on Monday, raising funds for new building projects and to pay down debt, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

The company is offering 1.33 billion shares at an indicative range of 4.2-4.9 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 6.52 billion baht ($213 million). ($1 = 30.6400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)

