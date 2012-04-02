FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anandabazar Patrika eyes STAR's stake in India JV-report
April 2, 2012 / 4:00 AM / 6 years ago

Anandabazar Patrika eyes STAR's stake in India JV-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out STAR Group’s 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.

The group is parting ways with the Rupert Murdoch-controlled television group after months of discontent over editorial and other strategic issues, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed official involved in the negotiations.

“It’s final now. The two legal teams are working out the details and the fine print will be clear very soon,” it quoted the official as saying.

Dipankar Das Purkayastha, managing director of Anandabazaar Patrika, denied any such plans, the paper said.

Media Content & Communications Services India Pvt Ltd, the joint venture, runs three news channels in India - STAR News in Hindi, STAR Ananda in Bengali and STAR Majha in Marathi.

“This is a closely held joint venture. I am not going to comment on market speculation,” the paper quoted Uday Shankar, chief executive of STAR India Pvt Ltd, as saying.

Reuters could not immediately reach company officials for comment. (Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

