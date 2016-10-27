Brazil's Anatel wants to swap Telefonica fines for investment

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Igor de Freitas, an official at Brazilian telecom watchdog Anatel, recommended approval of an agreement with Telefonica Brasil to swap outstanding regulatory fines for investment commitments.

The recommended agreement involves a 4.87 billion reais ($1.54 billion) investment to improve service quality, he said during a hearing on the matter Thursday. The agreement would be valid for four years. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)