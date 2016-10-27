FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anatel approves swap of Telefonica fines for investment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 27, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Anatel approves swap of Telefonica fines for investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(New throughout, adds vote result)

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom watchdog Anatel approved an agreement with Telefonica Brasil to swap outstanding regulatory fines for investment commitments, after a recommendation by Anatel official Igor de Freitas.

Anatel approved the agreement, with the panel charged with the decision voting 4 to 1.

The recommended agreement involves a 4.87 billion reais ($1.54 billion) investment to improve service quality, Freitas said during a hearing on the matter Thursday. The agreement is valid for four years. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.