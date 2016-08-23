FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Anbang Group plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit - sources
#Funds News
August 23, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Anbang Group plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group Co is planning to list its life insurance business in Hong Kong and has invited investment banks to make pitches to win advisory mandates in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Anbang, which earlier this year aborted a $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, has not set any timetable of the planned initial public offering (IPO), the people said. No other details of the deal could be immediately ascertained..

An external spokesman for Anbang declined to comment on Anbang's IPO plans. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Julie Zhu; Editing by Keith Weir)

