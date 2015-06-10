FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea clears China Anbang's insurer buy, rejects reciprocity concern
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea clears China Anbang's insurer buy, rejects reciprocity concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea approved on Wednesday the purchase by China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co of a controlling stake in Korean insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance , brushing aside domestic concerns about reciprocity.

Anbang had bought 63 percent of South Korea’s eighth-largest life insurer for around 1.1 trillion won ($991.78 million), mainly from local private equity firm Vogo Investment in February.

The purchase, though, triggered debate in South Korean media and among regulators as China doesn’t allow Korean insurers to hold more than 50 percent stakes in Chinese insurers.

Korea’s Financial Services Commission said in a statement that it approved Anbang’s majority stake buy in Tong Yang, adding that China’s limited approval for foreign insurers to own stakes in Chinese insurers is insufficient grounds to deny approval. ($1 = 1,109.1200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.