China regulator approves Anbang's acquisition of SNS Reaal insurance arm
July 23, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator approves Anbang's acquisition of SNS Reaal insurance arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China’s insurance regulator has approved Anbang Group’s life insurance unit’s 150 million euro ($164.91 million) acquisition of SNS Reaal NV’s insurance arm, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

SNS Reaal, the bank and insurer owned by the Dutch government, said in February it had agreed to sell its Vivat insurance arm to financial conglomerate Anbang, which bought New York’s famed Waldorf Astoria hotel. ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath)

