China's Anbang agrees to buy controlling stake in Tong Yang Life
February 16, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

China's Anbang agrees to buy controlling stake in Tong Yang Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co, Tong Yang’s largest shareholder said on Tuesday.

South Korean private equity firm Vogo Investment, holder of a 57.5 percent interest in Tong Yang, confirmed the sale to Anbang in a statement without disclosing the price.

Anbang is expected to pay about $1 billion for the stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

