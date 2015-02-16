FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China's Anbang agrees to buy controlling stake in Tong Yang Life

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co, Tong Yang’s largest shareholder said on Tuesday, in the latest in a spate of acquisitions for Anbang.

South Korean private equity firm Vogo Investment, holder of a 57.5 percent interest in Tong Yang, confirmed the sale of its stake to Anbang in a statement, without disclosing the price.

Anbang, China’s eight-largest life insurer, is expected to pay about $1 billion for the stake, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Anbang has been eager to expand its global footprint, even in South Korea where foreign financial firms have had a tough time competing against local rivals due to a saturated market and inflexible labour rules.

Last year, Anbang struck a $1.95 billion deal to buy New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel and agreed to buy the Belgian banking operations of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV for 219 million euros. It also made a $2.7 billion bid for a controlling stake in South Korea’s Woori Bank - one that failed after no competing bid emerged as required by South Korean law.

On Monday, Anbang struck a deal to buy an insurance arm from Dutch state-owned SNS Reaal for $170 million. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
