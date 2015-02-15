FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Anbang agreed to buy S.Korea's Tong Yang Life for $1 bln-media
February 15, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

China's Anbang agreed to buy S.Korea's Tong Yang Life for $1 bln-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China’s Anbang Insurance Group agreed to buy a controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co for 1.1 trillion won ($1 billion), a South Korean newspaper reported on Monday.

Anbang has agreed to a stock purchase agreement to buy 57.5 pct in Tong Yang for 1.1 trillion won, or 17,750 won per share, Korea Economic Daily reported without citing specific sources.

It said Anbang and the seller, private equity firm Vogo, could announce the agreement as early as today citing an unnamed investor in Vogo. ($1 = 1,098.0700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

